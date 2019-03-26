SPCA seizes 54 animals from North Okanagan property

The B.C. SPCA has seized 46 horses, four dogs and four hogs from a Vernon property after receiving complaints that the animals were not being cared for.

Senior SPCA officer Eileen Drever said society constables met with the distressed animals' owner earlier this month and issued orders around providing adequate food, water and shelter.

"We have monitored the situation and requested daily documentation that the orders were being met," said Drever.

"Unfortunately, we were not satisfied that the owner had made the necessary changes and sought a warrant to remove the animals."

The animals were seized on Monday and are currently being housed at an undisclosed location in the Okanagan, where they are being examined by veterinarians and receiving care.

One of the four dogs that is now under veterinary care. The B.C. SPCA seized 46 horses, four dogs and four hogs from the Vernon property on March 25. (B.C. SPCA)

"All animals are dependent on their caregivers to provide them with the basic necessities," said Drever.

The B.C. SPCA continues to investigate.