SPCA investigating dead cat bound with zap straps in Maple Ridge park
Investigators don’t yet know whether the cat was alive or dead before the zap straps were applied.
It's not clear whether the animal was dead or alive before it was tied up
Animal cruelty investigators in Maple Ridge are trying to determine what happened to a dead cat that was found in a local park with zap straps tied around its neck and legs.
The dead animal was discovered on a swing in Cook Park on Oct. 26, according to the B.C. SPCA.
Investigators don't yet know whether the cat was alive or dead before the zap straps were applied. The SPCA is now waiting for results of a necropsy.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.