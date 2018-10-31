SPCA investigating dead cat bound with zap straps in Maple Ridge park

Animal cruelty investigators in Maple Ridge are trying to determine what happened to a dead cat that was found in a local park with zap straps tied around its neck and legs.

The dead animal was discovered on a swing in Cook Park on Oct. 26, according to the B.C. SPCA.

Investigators don't yet know whether the cat was alive or dead before the zap straps were applied. The SPCA is now waiting for results of a necropsy.