Suspect identified in deaths of newborn kittens left in Vancouver dumpster

The BC SPCA says it has identified the individual it believes is responsible for the deaths of two newborn kittens that died after being abandoned in a Vancouver dumpster 10 days ago.

"While we cannot share further details at this time, we can confirm that we have identified the individual responsible and will be recommending charges to Crown counsel," said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

On April 19, a passerby called the SPCA after noticing sounds coming from a dumpster inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific St.

The one-day-old kittens, which were suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and weakness, were taken to an emergency clinic for treatment but both died.

The day-old kittens were found inside this plastic bag that said Love You on the outside. (BC SPCA)

The SPCA said there is always support available from shelters and rescue groups for animals whose owners can't care for them.

"It is heartbreaking to think that the two innocent little animals died needlessly," said Drever. "It is not acceptable to throw unwanted animals away like garbage."

Anyone convicted of abandoning an animal faces a maximum fine of $75,000 and up to two years in jail.