Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink — or flush with — at this Vancouver beach

Regulars at Spanish Banks West are wondering why one of Vancouver's largest and most beautiful beaches has run dry of clean water, again.

The latest shutdown has lasted the better part of a year, leaving park- and beach-goers with no drinking water, no flush toilets, no showers, no change room access and no food concession at the public facility.

Magnus Birkner has been walking and swimming the beach for decades. The retired systems analyst said the current no-water situation is just the latest in what has been a frustrating few years.

"It's very difficult because sometimes I need to use the bathroom. And in the summer, if I've been out on the sandbanks, I come in and I want to rinse off," he said.

"We had this concession and change rooms and good bathrooms and then all of a sudden they basically get rid of it by not supplying water so it can't be used. It's quite ridiculous."

Fellow ocean swimmer and beach walker Rachel Rose shares the sentiment.

"I don't understand why it's not fixed," she said. "There's no communication as to why and it feels like a very long time."

Porta-potties at Spanish Banks West are not an ideal solution, according to beach-goers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Vancouver Park Board said no one was available to do an interview. In a statement, a spokesperson said the main water pipe to Spanish Banks West has suffered a number of fracture failures.

"Attempts in fall 2022 to address the issue were unsuccessful and a condition assessment has determined that the 60-year-old water supply pipe is at the end of its service life and is no longer able to be repaired."

The spokesperson went on to say the pipe removal and replacement is complex work slated to finish in the summer of 2024. The area is considered to be ecologically sensitive and has been identified as facing more frequent and severe flooding in the future due to climate change.

Additionally, there are archeological sensitivities. Spanish Banks, Locarno and Jericho were home to former Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh villages considered to be of archeological significance. As per Park Board policy, the Nations will be engaged about any development in the area.

No water means no flush toilets, no change rooms, no showers, no drinking water and no food concession at the Spanish Banks West facility. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The nearest water source is 600 metres away at the Spanish Banks East beach house — about a seven-minute walk, according to the statement.

A number of porta potties have been brought in, a less-than-ideal solution to such a long-standing problem, according to some.

"For a world-class city it's really unfathomable," said Spanish Banks regular Barbara Silver. "They need to fix this. They've had enough time but there seems to be no effort."

The Park Board spokesperson said once the water supply is fixed people can expect many years of uninterrupted enjoyment.

"We thank park users for their patience as we work to replace and upgrade this important infrastructure."