Wildfire evacuation order issued for more than a dozen houses in Spallumcheen in B.C.

The Township of Spallumcheen in B.C.'s North Okanagan region ordered the evacuation of more than a dozen of residences Friday afternoon due to wildfire.

Spallumcheen, with a population of about 5,300, issued the evacuation order at 3:15 p.m. for 18 houses located on the east side of Round Lake Road, about three kilometres from Page Road in the Grandview Flats area. The evacuation order means residents have to leave their properties immediately.

The municipality also issued evacuation alerts on 16 houses located on the west side of Round Lake Road, meaning those residents must be ready to leave on short notice.

The orders are in response to the Horseshoe Lake wildfire.

The evacuations come amid a spike in wildfire activity associated with lightning strikes and parched conditions across much of the province's interior.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the Horseshoe Lake fire was caused by lightning and was discovered at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The service's information officer Taylor Shantz says the fire is currently out of control, which means it is not responding to fire suppression efforts and is expected to grow.

"[The service] is supporting through the form of air tankers and three helicopters," said Shantz, adding that the fire size is currently 0.8 hectares.

BCWS is asking evacuees to go to the emergency support service centre located at the Spallumcheen township municipal hall at 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

The township says it has also closed the entrance to trails on Mount Rose Swanson, near Page Road, in light of the wildfire.

The BCWS was reporting 136 active fires in B.C. on Friday afternoon, most of them concentrated in the province's northeast. They include 36 that were sparked in the past day, including the Spallumcheen fire.



The service says that of the fires burning Friday, 110 were caused by lightning, 19 by human activity and seven had unknown causes.