Travel advisories issued across southwest B.C. as snow, freezing rain forecast

Weather warnings continue to blanket B.C.'s South Coast Friday morning as snowstorms and freezing rain are forecast to make the morning commute difficult.

DriveBC has posted a range of travel advisories for Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, warning that "rapidly deteriorating road conditions and short notice closures" could come into place due to forecast snow and freezing rain in the area, stretching all the way from Langley to Hope and Lytton.

On Vancouver Island, the province's Ministry of Transportation warns that up to 20 cm of snow could fall on the Malahat Highway through Friday morning, and is warning commuters against unnecessary travel in coastal B.C.

It comes as Environment Canada issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for much of Vancouver Island Thursday night, warning of snow, gusty winds and a prolonged period of freezing rain to continue through Friday morning.

WATCH | Freezing rain expected to result in treacherous driving conditions Friday: Freezing rain forecast for parts of B.C., drivers warned of dangerous road conditions Duration 3:19 Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. Following recent snowstorms, the B.C. Automobile Association (BCAA) says morning commuters will likely face a messy morning drive.

A freezing rain warning was also issued for the Fraser Canyon, Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. Environment Canada says snow will transition to freezing rain sometime on Friday afternoon.

"For Highway 3, and Manning-Skagit Valley there will be a risk of freezing rain Friday afternoon with more continuous freezing rain expected overnight Friday," reads the warning.

The province said in a Thursday statement that "freezing rain is one of the most difficult weather conditions to effectively manage, and bridges and roads may be closed to traffic in the interest of public safety."

Tonight through Friday morning, 10-20 cm of snow plus risk of freezing rain is forecast for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Malahat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Malahat</a> Hwy (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a>). ❄️ 🌨️ 🌧️ <br><br>If you must travel, check the weather and road conditions on DriveBC: <a href="https://t.co/l8rmbXrH8j">https://t.co/l8rmbXrH8j</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShiftIntoWinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShiftIntoWinter</a><br><br>📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/EmconSouthVI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmconSouthVI</a> plowing on Jan 17 <a href="https://t.co/F2SuiAjhJz">pic.twitter.com/F2SuiAjhJz</a> —@TranBC

Environment Canada warns that roads and walkways may become slippery or icy due to the prolonged winter conditions, with up to 30 cm of snow having fallen in the Lower Mainland overnight on Wednesday.

While many schools in Metro Vancouver were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to snowstorms that hit the region, the University of B.C. tweeted Thursday night that in-person classes would resume Friday.

"Weather conditions are expected to improve overnight," reads a university post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Please commute safely."

A snow-covered road on the Sunshine Coast is shown on Wednesday. The province has warned that highway travel could be treacherous in much of southwest B.C. Friday. (Sophie Woodrooffe/CBC)

Metro Vancouver's transit authority, TransLink, is encouraging commuters to build extra time into their commutes Friday morning due to the anticipated freezing rain.