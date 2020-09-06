Orca that carried dead calf for 17 days gives birth to 'healthy and precocious' new baby

A southern resident killer whale who carried her dead calf for two weeks in 2018 in a heart-wrenching display of mourning has once again given birth.

The "healthy and precocious" new calf was spotted swimming alongside its mother in the U.S. waters of the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Saturday, the Centre for Whale Research said in a statement.

It's believed the calf, known as J57, was born to mother J35 on Sept. 4.

Two years ago, J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days through 1,600 kilometres of Pacific Ocean, appearing to mourn the loss of her newborn in what scientists called a "tour of grief."

J35 is the matriarch of J pod, one of three endangered groups of killer whales living off the coast of British Columbia and Washington state.

In July, it was discovered she was pregnant again.

With this new calf, there are now believed to be 73 southern resident killer whales who live in three different pods.

The endangered whales have struggled in recent years. The southern residents primarily eat chinook salmon, which has become scarce.

Because of nutritional stress, many pregnancies fail and there is a 40 per cent mortality rate for young calves, according to the Centre for Whale Research.

"We hope this calf is a success story," the centre said Sunday.

