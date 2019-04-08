Southbound lanes of Pat Bay Highway reopen after cyclist, vehicle collision
Cyclist taken to hospital, road closure was in place for several hours
A cyclist was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle on the highway connecting Victoria to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.
The cyclist was injured around 3 p.m. PT near the Patricia Bay Highway and Royal Oak Drive. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene, according to Saanich Police.
Southbound lanes closed
DriveBC said the southbound lanes of the Pat Bay Highway were closed north of Royal Oak Drive. Drivers had to detour at Royal Oak Drive.
The closure was in place for several hours.
Officers have not disclosed the circumstances of the collision or the condition of the cyclist.
