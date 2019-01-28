Man convicted of 1st-degree murder after 2019 shooting in Vancouver

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a targeted shooting in south Vancouver two years ago and sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

On Jan. 26, 2019, 69-year-old Zenen Cepeda Silva was found with gunshot wounds after a shooting near Fraser Street and East 51st Avenue.

At the time, police said the shooting was targeted and the shooter had fled before investigators arrived.

Investigators believe that Cepeda Silva was shot by Roche-Garcia as he walked toward the front of a residence, near the intersection of Fraser Street and East 51st Avenue. (Shane MacKichan)

The Vancouver Police Department now say they arrested 60-year-old Alvaro Julio Roche-Garcia for the killing days after the incident.

He was convicted of first-degree murder on Saturday.

Cepeda Silva's killing was the second homicide in Vancouver in 2019.