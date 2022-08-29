3 people arrested as police identify man shot dead in south Surrey

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend.

RCMP said Troy Michael Regnier, 37, was shot multiple times outside a home in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue around 11 p.m. PT on Saturday.

First responders found Regnier injured outside the house, but he later died as a result of his injuries.

"We're urging anyone who knew Mr. Regnier to come forward and speak with police," wrote Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is leading the investigation.

"Investigators continue to work to determine the motive. This is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in south Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

Three people believed to have known Regnier have been arrested in connection with his death, police added in a statement Monday.

Their names were not released because they have not been charged.

The neighbourhood where the shooting took place is a residential area in south Surrey, near White Rock.

Anyone with information about the case or who has dashcam footage around 19 Avenue between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, is asked to call investigators.