One man shot dead in South Surrey on Saturday night

A man has been killed in a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday night, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say that they were called to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. at the 16600 block of 19th Avenue in South Surrey.

Police say they found a man who had been shot. He later died of his injuries.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Sgt. Brad Essex in a statement.

Investigators say the shooting isn't believed to be gang-related. (Shane MacKichan)

RCMP say the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be taking control of the investigation.

Police believe the incident was isolated in nature, and the parties involved knew each other. Police say they have detained "several people" in relation to the shooting.

A stretch of 19th Avenue was closed off overnight as police investigated the incident. It is now open to motorists.

Anyone with more information about the case, including dashcam footage around 19th Avenue between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.