Charges laid in July double homicide in South Surrey, RCMP say

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the July shooting deaths of two men at the South Surrey Athletic Park, according to B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

On July 30, at 2:45 p.m., police received reports of a shooting at 15600 20 Avenue in Surrey and first responders found three men at the athletic park who had suffered gunshot wounds.

According to RCMP, Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni both died from their injuries while Harbir Khosa was treated for life-threatening injuries.

IHIT says Surrey resident Bryce Dallas Campbell was arrested on Aug. 5 in connection with the homicides and investigators worked with Surrey RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP forensic specialists to gather additional information.

"Search warrants were obtained by IHIT investigators for multiple locations throughout the Lower Mainland, which resulted in evidence being recovered," said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.

On Monday, Campbell was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder. He has been in custody since his arrest, police said.

Pierotti said the "complex" investigation came together through partnerships between different RCMP task forces and the public. He said police are aware of the public concern about recent daytime shootings and are grateful no innocent bystanders were hurt.

"Though charges have been laid, the investigation continues and we still urge anyone with information to come forward," Pierotti added.

IHIT is asking witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on that day to get in touch with police at 1-877-551-4448.