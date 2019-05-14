Fraud, theft and forgery charges laid in case of missing $25K at Kelowna school

Charges of fraud, theft and forgery have been laid against the former treasurer of the parent advisory committee (PAC) at a Kelowna, B.C., elementary school where $25,000 went missing.

Andrea Blanchard, 46, is facing five counts in total: fraud, theft over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and altering books or documents to defraud.

Kelowna RCMP opened an investigation in December 2018 after other South Rutland Elementary PAC members became suspicious when Blanchard couldn't produce simple documents like a bank statement at meetings.

A closer look at the books revealed that thousands of dollars had been siphoned out of the PAC bank account over a two-year period.

In June 2019, the PAC announced it had reached an agreement with Blanchard to pay back the money on a two-year instalment plan.

Charges against Blanchard have not been tested in court.