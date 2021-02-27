South Okanagan ski resort closes after person dies in 'terrible accident'

Mount Baldy Resort near Oliver, B.C., closed for the day on Saturday because of a "terrible accident" on Friday.

The resort published a post Saturday morning on Facebook to say a "valued Baldy family member" had died the day before.

"We are all devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension," the post read.

"We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them."

The resort said staff are working with local authorities, who are conducting an investigation.

A spokesperson said the resort wants to respect the family's privacy. They didn't clarify if the person who died was a staff member, volunteer or guest — or what led to their death.