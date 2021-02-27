South Okanagan ski resort closes after person dies in 'terrible accident'
The resort published a post Saturday morning on Facebook to say a "valued Baldy family member" had died the day before.
Mount Baldy says it's not releasing any more information pending investigation
Mount Baldy Resort near Oliver, B.C., closed for the day on Saturday because of a "terrible accident" on Friday.
The resort published a post Saturday morning on Facebook to say a "valued Baldy family member" had died the day before.
"We are all devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension," the post read.
"We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them."
The resort said staff are working with local authorities, who are conducting an investigation.
A spokesperson said the resort wants to respect the family's privacy. They didn't clarify if the person who died was a staff member, volunteer or guest — or what led to their death.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.