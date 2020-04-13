4 staff members test positive for COVID-19 in latest B.C. care-home outbreak

Four staff members at the South Granville Park Lodge care home in Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed in a letter to family members.

The staff used personal protective equipment when interacting with residents, so the risk of exposure to residents is low, medical health officer Dr. Michael Schwandt said in the letter on Sunday.

All residents who came into contact with those staff will be closely monitored, Schwandt said in the letter.

"We want to reassure you that every possible step is being taken to protect the health of both residents and staff," he said.

South Granville Park Lodge offers complex care, respite and convalescent care, and has been operating since 1969.

Long-term care homes in B.C. have been particularly affected by COVID-19. As of April 11, there are 20 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland.

Extra measures have been put in place at South Granville Park Lodge. All staff will continue to wear personal protective equipment and some residents will be confined to their rooms. Group activities and services deemed non-essential will be restricted.

Visitors are not allowed at long-term care homes in B.C. except under special circumstances.

Any residents or staff who develop symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

These measures are expected to be in place until the end of the month, Vancouver Coastal Health said.

Provincial health officials are expected to provide an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C. on Monday afternoon.

