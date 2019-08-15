RCMP investigate shooting in South Burnaby
Police were called to a report of shots fired near Joffre Avenue and Marine Drive Thursday morning.
One person seen being taken to hospital with unknown injuries
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a report of a shooting early Thursday morning.
They were called to a building near Joffre Avenue and Marine Drive just after 4 a.m. PT.
RCMP are still at the scene interviewing several witnesses. One person was reportedly taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
More to come.