RCMP investigate shooting in South Burnaby
Police were called to a report of shots fired near Joffre Avenue and Marine Drive Thursday morning.

One person seen being taken to hospital with unknown injuries

CBC News ·
An RCMP officer takes notes just a few metres away from the scene in South Burnaby. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a report of a shooting early Thursday morning.

They were called to a building near Joffre Avenue and Marine Drive just after 4 a.m. PT.

RCMP are still at the scene interviewing several witnesses. One person was reportedly taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

More to come.

