Hockey fever in Metro Vancouver gets South Asian kids on the ice

Dozens of youth from Metro Vancouver's South Asian community laced up skates and learned the basics of hockey Sunday in Langley.

The event was hosted by Hockey Canada and other partners, who hope to use the buzz around the upcoming IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver and Victoria to increase participation in the game.

"Hockey Canada's goal is to get as many kids on the ice as possible, and the only way to do that is to go out into the community and get kids participating," said Riley Wiwchar, the director of the IIHF tournament.

Players participate in drills at the South Asian Kick Off event at the Langley Events Centre. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Roshan Dosanjh was one of the youth that participated in the free event, called South Asian Kick Off.

"It's my only opportunity to play hockey on an ice rink. I've never played it before," he said as he prepared to get on the ice at Langley Events Centre.

Robin Dhir, an organizer who helped bring the world juniors to B.C., takes a picture of volunteers involved in a hockey outreach program for South Asian youth in Langley. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Robin Dhir was part of the organizing team that brought the World Juniors to B.C., and said there is often a financial or cultural barrier that keeps kids from participating.

"We really wanted to still make sure that kids get an opportunity to get on there, whether they don't have the financial means, or just don't understand it because they're new immigrants and ice hockey is foreign to them," he said.

University of Calgary varsity hockey player Priya Sidhu, right, talks with youth taking part in an outreach program offered in Langley by Hockey Canada. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Apna Hockey, a South Asian community-based hockey school, provided the skating, hockey skills and off-ice training to youth at the clinic.

Priya Sidhu, who plays hockey for the University of Calgary, was there to help. She said it's important to grow the game in the South Asian community.

"The bigger the community is ... it will just bring everyone together and showcase that anyone ... or any age, any gender ... anyone can play," she said.

The list of South Asian hockey players involved in professional leagues continues to grow. It includes the Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira and Manny Malhotra who, after retiring as a player, now coaches with the Vancouver Canucks

Organizers of the free outreach program say they plan to offer others for South Asian youth in the future.

The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships begins Wednesday. Canada plays Denmark at Rogers Arena at 5 p.m. PT.