No shame: South Asian youth program gets $112K to fight stigma around mental health

The Surrey, B.C.-based South Asian Mental Health Alliance (SAMHAA) has $112,900 in new funding to help youth promote mental health within their communities.

The B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions announced the grant Monday that SAMHAA will use to train 100 "youth ambassadors" by the spring of 2021. Founded in 2010 to foster awareness about mental health, SAMHAA now wants to equip youth to become advocates so more people can open up about their mental health and get help.

"The idea is that they [youth ambassadors] go out and begin these conversations with fellow students, family members and the community," Judy Darcy, B.C.'s minister of Mental Health and Addictions, told CBC.

South Asians — one of the largest ethno-cultural groups in the province — tend to use mental health and substance abuse services less frequently than the general population, according to SAMHAA.

Judy Darcy, minister of Mental Health and Addictions for B.C., says youth from the South Asian community can be instrumental in changing how people talk about mental health.

Removing shame and blame

Youth are breaking the mould concerning mental health, says Kulpreet Singh, founder of SAMHAA.

"Young people are leading the charge when it comes to removing the shame and blame around mental health and addiction challenges," said Singh.

"This training will give them the skills and support they need to help their peers and family members make mental wellness a priority."

Using art to brush off stigma

Throughout the Lower Mainland, the youth ambassadors will be mentored in overdose crisis education, cultural safety as well as navigating the health-care system.

They will also train in mental health first-aid, a certification course developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada. It helps people spot a mental health crisis and intervene until appropriate treatment is found.

SAMHAA will use music, dance, poetry and other art forms to spur conversations about mental health. It will partner with non-profit societies and faith communities to provided relevant mental health resources.

Singh wants the youth to take their training back to senior members of their families, many of whom may not be used to speaking about mental health.

Kulpreet Singh, founder of the South Asian Mental Health Alliance explains that the abbreviation SAMHAA means "time" in the Hindi language — symbolizing that it's now time to talk about mental health. (Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions)

Language around mental health

"Senior citizens could be explaining symptoms like pressure or pain, when they might be symptomatic of a panic attack or they might be feeling symptoms of depression. But they don't know how to use words to explain it," says Singh.

Darcy says a youth-centric approach is critical in changing the language around mental health.

"Mental health issue is not a sign of weakness, addiction is not a sign of moral failure. These are health issues — and we all need to treat them that way."