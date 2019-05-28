Sorry Vancouver Raptor fans, no 'Jurassic Park West' viewing party for you

Bad news for Vancouver-based fans of the Toronto Raptors hoping to root for the team at an official viewing party — it's not happening.

In a written statement, the City of Vancouver said it will not be hosting or providing funding for such an event — less than a day after a Vancouver councillor said one might be in the works.

"Events of this nature require adequate lead time to plan and execute successfully, and while we reviewed plans for a potential viewing event, we were not able to identify a location that was suitable and available," the statement read in part.

Jurassic Park is the public square in the South Core neighbourhood of Toronto where fans gather to watch the games. It's also known as Maple Leaf Square, but was nicknamed Jurassic Park during the Raptors 2014 post season.

On Monday, Vancouver Coun. Michael Wiebe floated the idea of a family-friendly, outdoor version of the square in Vancouver, potentially outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

But on Tuesday, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the event will not be going forward.

To add insult to West Coast injury, Mississauga and Brampton will each be getting their very own versions of Jurassic Park.