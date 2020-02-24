Two Scouts leaders go missing during weekend camping trip near Sooke

Search and rescue teams are looking for two Scouts leaders who went missing Sunday morning during a camping trip in a remote area near Sooke, B.C.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue was called Sunday to the Jordan River area near the dam.

A group of five Scouts and three Scouts leaders was camping in the area. The Scouts and one of the leaders became trapped in a remote area when the creek they crossed became too high to return, said Kathryn Farr, deputy search and rescue manager.

It's not clear why the other two Scouts leaders, a man and a woman, became separated from the group Sunday morning, Farr said.

Search and rescue crews worked until 2 a.m. in snowy and windy conditions looking for the pair, she added.

"We're really hopeful that they're warm and dry," she said.

"They did leave with their own personal packs and they had with them food and shelter and an ability to build a fire. So we think they were in good shape for the night."

Rescue crews managed to find the rest of the group, who are "well-prepared" with dry clothing and food, she said. The scouts are between the ages of 11 and 14, she added, but could not immediately be rescued as the creek remains too high.

Search and rescue groups expect the young campers to be able to come out on foot once water levels drop in the creek.

About 30 people are involved in the search for the missing Scouts leaders, Farr said.

"It's a pretty [wild], remote location," she said early Monday.

"We're hoping with daylight we'll see more evidence."