Sonia Furstenau announces she's running for leader of B.C. Green Party

Sonia Furstenau, one of the two remaining Green MLAs in the B.C. Legislature, has announced her candidacy for leader of the party.

The announcement comes one week after former party leader Andrew Weaver left the party to sit as an independent because of family health problems.

"B.C. needs a new style of leadership that listens to evidence and to communities," Furstenau said in a news release.

"I have seen time and time again how good ideas get stalled at the provincial level due to old ways of thinking and partisan divisiveness. But the past two and a half years in office have also made it clear to me that it does not have to be this way."

The representative for Cowichan Valley is the first candidate to enter the race to replace Weaver. Saanich-North MLA Adam Olsen is currently acting as interim leader.

Furstenau said she wants to see B.C. tackle the climate crisis and focus on things like equality and health over GDP growth. She said she has already raised more than $12,000 toward her campaign.