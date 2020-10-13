Some voters might receive their mail-in ballots too late, warns Elections BC

Due to an unprecedented number of vote-by-mail package requests, Elections BC says it is having trouble keeping up and warns some voters might receive their packages after the recommended deadline.

So far, Elections BC has issued 670,033 vote-by-mail packages this election season. It's an increase of more than 663,000 compared to the 2017 election when 6,517 people voted by mail.

"Elections BC is working as fast as possible to process package requests, produce vote-by-mail packages and send them to Canada Post for delivery," it said in a news release.

"It is possible that voters, especially those who request a voting package this week, will receive their vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail on October 17."

It says if any voter receives a package past the deadline, they should return it in-person to a designated drop-off location. Or, it says, they can vote in-person during advanced voting or on election day.

Elections BC says it has already received, as of Oct. 13, more than 138,000 completed vote-by-mail packages.