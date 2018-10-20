Skip to Main Content
Some voters face long lineups to cast ballots in Vancouver's civic election
Updated

Some voters face long lineups to cast ballots in Vancouver's civic election

Some voters said Saturday they waited nearly an hour to cast their ballots — or, more specifically, for machines to read them.

Voters complain tabulating machines at polls are too slow

CBC News ·
Long lineups at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Yaletown on Saturday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

There were long lineups at some polling stations in Vancouver on Saturday as voters tried to choose between 21 candidates for mayor and 71 for council.

By 5 p.m., more than 90,000 votes had been cast across the city. But some voters said they waited nearly an hour to cast their ballots — or, more specifically, for machines to read them. 

 

The city said it did have issues with the tabulator at one of its polling stations — Holy Trinity Anglican Church on West 12th Avenue, but said the issue has since been fixed. 

Nonetheless, shortly before polls were set to close, voters at the church were being warned that there was a 45-minute wait. The city has said that anyone in line before 8 p.m. would be allowed to cast a ballot.

More than 48,000 ballots were cast in advanced polls before Saturday's election, 27 per cent  higher than 2014's advance vote count, according to a news release from the City of Vancouver.

The city says factors that generally increase turnout include:

  • People feeling their vote counts.
  • Many incumbents aren't running again so voters feel their vote is critical.
  • People feel strongly about a key issue, in this case, housing.
  • A favourable weather forecast.

Registered voters are reminded to bring the voter information card they received in the mail and identification. Non-registered voters will need to bring at least two pieces of identification to prove who they are and where they live to cast their ballots.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us