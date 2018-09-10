Some troops heading home after record-breaking B.C. wildfire season

About half of the Canadian Armed Forces members who helped with the fight against B.C.'s wildfires this summer are heading home.

The Department of Defence announced Monday that military aircraft and a large contingent of troops are returning to their home bases.

"Our thoughts are with all those who were affected by the wildfires in British Columbia this summer. Though the damage is devastating, I am proud of the contribution our Canadian Armed Forces have made during this time of need," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a press release.

About 100 military members, consisting mostly of reservists, will remain in B.C., mainly to help mop up after fires in the Princeton area.

As of Sunday, more than 13,000 square kilometres of B.C. had burned in the 2018 wildfire season. That's the largest total on record.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says that rain and cooler weather have reduced the fire risk in much of the province, and campfire bans were rescinded in several areas on Friday.

Read more from CBC British Columbia