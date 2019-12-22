Some reprieve for B.C. highways as snowy conditions expected to ease Sunday night

Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected to continue through Sunday in much of the southern Interior, especially near the border with Alberta.

DriveBC says drivers could face temporary road closures on Highway 93 near Radium Hot Springs and on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass to allow crews to conduct avalanche control work.

There are also warnings in effect for Highway 4 and Highway 31A.

The heavy snow is expected to end later Sunday, but drivers are advised to consider alternate travel plans until conditions improve as weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions and closures are subject to frequent change, and motorists are being advised to check DriveBC road reports for minute-to-minute updates.

More that 120 centimetres of snow fell on the Coquihalla Highway between Thursday and Saturday.