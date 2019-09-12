'Sold out': Limited cremation space at Prince George cemetery prompts city bylaw change

Fewer people in Prince George want to be buried when they die and that's affecting how a local cemetery operates.

There has been a spike in cremations at Memorial Park Cemetery, which is the one run by the city's parks department, and only a handful of niches— spaces where cremated remains can be stored — are still available in Memorial Park's mausoleum.

Facing a space crunch, city council approved bylaw changes Monday that will allow the cemetery to create a designated area for spreading ashes.

According to a staff report presented to council, the once common method of burying full caskets in ground plots has been on the decline at Memorial Park since the 1990s, as more and more people are choosing to be cremated. In 2018, 70 bodies were buried, compared to 129 that were cremated. As a result, only 10 spots remain in the mausoleum which can hold the remains of over 400 people.

"We are pretty much sold out," said Sean LeBrun, report author and manager for parks and solid waste services for the city.

He said construction is scheduled in May 2020 to expand the mausoleum, but even with the planned expansion, LeBrun realized "we don't have as many options for cremated remains as other municipalities do."

The mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery has 100 crypts for full casket entombment and 500 cremation niches but only a handful of spots remain. (Audrey McKinnon/CBC)

Now, Memorial Park has approval from council to designate an area of the cemetery for people to scatter their loved ones' ashes and have their name etched on a memorial wall.

LeBrun told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk the "beautiful garden area" where ashes can be scattered will also help with the growing demand for green burials, which he said is a popular request at Memorial Park.

A green burial, considered easier on the wallet and the environment, means the body is laid to rest with minimal impact on the earth. Embalming fluid is not used and the remains are buried in a biodegradable coffin or urn that will decompose naturally. No headstone marks the spot and the final resting place must be in a natural area with no landscaping, irrigation or lawn pesticides.

According to the Green Burial Society of Canada, green burial sites can accommodate more burials than traditional sites because bodies can be buried closer together. However, cemetery legislation does not allow the reuse of grave spots, green or otherwise.

Surveying began this year for green burial plots at Memorial Park and 25 spots should be available for purchase in spring 2020.

"It's just about a choice," said LeBrun.