Skip to Main Content
Soggy days ahead add up to just another October in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia·New

Soggy days ahead add up to just another October in Metro Vancouver

Pluviophiles rejoice as rain expected to soak Lower Mainland this week.

October rainfall below average, says CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm — until now

CBC News ·
Heavy rains in Vancouver bring on pools of water on roads and paths. Two women with umbrellas out for a walk at Locarno Beach path. (Christer Waara/CBC)

If you are one of those rare pluviophiles living on B.C.'s South Coast, you are in luck this week. Weather forecasters are predicting rain, rain, and then, more rain.

CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm says the Metro Vancouver area will live up to its reputation of being a soggy, rain-soaked region.

"We are looking at likely 50 to 75 millimetres of rain for much of the Lower Mainland between Tuesday and Saturday," said Soderholm.

"And if you're at slightly higher elevations like North and West Vancouver, and even Squamish, we could see these totals likely exceed about 100 millimetres in that time."

Pedestrians with rain gear and umbrellas walk through a typical rainy Vancouver street. (David Horemans/CBC)

Hard rain's a-gonna fall

Starting overnight Tuesday, the showers will turn to rain and continue through the week to Saturday, all thanks to a series of Pacific systems coming onshore.

According to Soderholm, while it won't be raining non-stop for the four days, there should be about 10 to 20 millimetres of rain each day, and that will add up to the monthly average in just a few days time.

"We would normally get about 121 millimetres of rain over the course of the entire month. Over the span of the next five to seven days, it's quite likely that we will [be] well above where we should be."

Tourists walk with umbrellas past the Gastown Steam Clock in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Soderholm is also warning about strong winds through Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're looking at strong southeasterly winds that are likely to be sustained between 40 to 50 kilometres an hour. But that means they could potentially gust up between 80 or even 90 kilometres an hour or so."

He says temperatures over the next week will sit around the seasonal average with daytime highs of 12-13 C.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.