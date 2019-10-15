Soggy days ahead add up to just another October in Metro Vancouver

If you are one of those rare pluviophiles living on B.C.'s South Coast, you are in luck this week. Weather forecasters are predicting rain, rain, and then, more rain.

CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm says the Metro Vancouver area will live up to its reputation of being a soggy, rain-soaked region.

"We are looking at likely 50 to 75 millimetres of rain for much of the Lower Mainland between Tuesday and Saturday," said Soderholm.

"And if you're at slightly higher elevations like North and West Vancouver, and even Squamish, we could see these totals likely exceed about 100 millimetres in that time."

Pedestrians with rain gear and umbrellas walk through a typical rainy Vancouver street. (David Horemans/CBC)

Hard rain's a-gonna fall

Starting overnight Tuesday, the showers will turn to rain and continue through the week to Saturday, all thanks to a series of Pacific systems coming onshore.

According to Soderholm, while it won't be raining non-stop for the four days, there should be about 10 to 20 millimetres of rain each day, and that will add up to the monthly average in just a few days time.

"We would normally get about 121 millimetres of rain over the course of the entire month. Over the span of the next five to seven days, it's quite likely that we will [be] well above where we should be."

Tourists walk with umbrellas past the Gastown Steam Clock in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Soderholm is also warning about strong winds through Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're looking at strong southeasterly winds that are likely to be sustained between 40 to 50 kilometres an hour. But that means they could potentially gust up between 80 or even 90 kilometres an hour or so."

He says temperatures over the next week will sit around the seasonal average with daytime highs of 12-13 C.