'We need to remember those are people, not numbers': New funding supports broader COVID-19 research

It's not just laboratory doctors who will receive federal funding in the global response against COVID-19. Social scientists and researchers will be looking at completely different aspects of the outbreak, thanks to new funding approved by the federal government.

The federal government announced Friday it is awarding $27 million to 47 Canadian research teams to develop medical diagnostic tools, vaccines, and support for researchers studying the social effects of the outbreak.

Cindy Jardine, a Canada Research Chair in health and community at University of the Fraser Valley, and Yue Quian, an associate professor of sociology at the University of British Columbia, are two researchers who received funding for their projects.

Quian's project will look at how people and communities react to and cope mentally with quarantine by studying a group of people affected by the quarantine in the city of Wuhan, China, which has effectively been shut down since Jan. 23.

The shutdown of the city — which has a population of 11 million and is considered the epicentre of COVID-19 — is thought to be the largest quarantine in human history.

A view of the Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China on Jan. 27. The city remains on lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. (CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock)

The research has a personal resonance for Quian. She was born and raised in Wuhan, and her father is living alone in the city under quarantine.

"I try to contact him very regularly to provide some virtual company to him," she said. "[But] the people in Wuhan now ... they seem to have developed some daily routine to cope with these quarantine lifestyle."

Jardine's project will look at the role of travel in the transmission of COVID-19, specifically people travelling back to their countries of origin, and potentially what kind of communication is necessary to adequately confer risk.

"We're focusing on how people ... decide to act on information and that's very much determined by the cultural lens in which they view information and decide what's important to them or not," Jardine said.

Flight attendants wear masks while travelling through Vancouver International Airport on Jan. 28. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Quian says projects like these provide important context to the headlines.

"A lot of times when we think about these contagious disease epidemics, we think about how many people died, how many new confirmed cases we have, but as the WHO has pointed out, we need to remember those are people not numbers," she said.

Other projects approved for funding include those looking at how digital tools can be used to aid medical treatment, measuring public trust in different government agencies during the outbreak, studying how misinformation and fake news has spread during the outbreak, and identifying measures to minimize stigma against certain communities.