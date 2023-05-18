Ancient village site returned to Snuneymuxw First Nation in 'historic' land transfer

An ancient village site is just part of a parcel of land that's been returned to the Snuneymuxw First Nation, in what's described as a "historic" moment by Chief Mike Wyse.

Development company Seacliff Properties and the Snuneymuxw First Nation signed a land transfer agreement on May 18, for 102 acres of land including the village site of kwula'xw. According to Wyse, this agreement also "opens the door" for more land to be returned.

"This partnership strengthens our people's spiritual, cultural, social, and economic connection to the Snuneymuxw village site being returned to us," Wyse said Thursday.

"The spirit and purpose of kwula'xw has lived on for generations and supports the integrity of our people. Now, after kwula'xw was unlawfully removed from our families 169 years ago, we are breathing more life into our way of being by having part of kwula'xw returned to us."

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse and Georgia Desjardins of Seacliff Properties sign a land transfer on May 18, 2023. (Claire Palmer/CBC)

According to Seacliff Properties, the land transfer has been in the works for about four years.

Last June, the First Nation and developer signed a Recognition, Co-operation and Mutual Benefit Agreement that "cleared the path" for a relationship between the two, and helped them move forward together on the Sandstone Project in Nanaimo.

The Sandstone Project intends to offer housing options, business opportunities, community space and infrastructure improvements in the southern part of the city.

The land transferred is only a fraction of the 720 acres the development company owns in the area, however, Director of Development Georgia Desjardins said another 25 acres will be given to the First Nation once its been rezoned.

The Snuneymuxc Nation will also have the option to purchase another 150 acres, she said.

A map shows the 102 acres that has been returned to the Snuneymuxw First Nation, as well as another parcel of land developer Seacliff Properties intends to return, and another they will have the option to purchase. (Snuneymuxw First Nation/Seacliff Properties)

"True acts of reconciliation, like those being celebrated today recognize the deep connection of synonymic people to their land, and support the continued rebuilding and strengthening of the nation's social, cultural, spiritual and economic well-being," said Nanaimo-Ladysmith MLA Lisa Marie Barron.

Wyse said the land transfer honours a treaty signed more than 160 years ago.

In December 1854, the Snuneymuxw People entered the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 to preserve and protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields, waterways, harvesting and gathering, and the rights to hunt and fish.

"Land is precious," Wyse said.

"We look after our land. And it's thinking about the unborn, our futures ahead of us to have that opportunity to live on those lands to look after the lands but also to live off as well."