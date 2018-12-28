Photos
Here's what British Columbia looked like sprinkled with snow over the holidays
Not everyone across British Columbia had a picture-perfect white Christmas, but by Boxing Day the flakes were coming down in many parts of the province.
It spurred many to get outdoors and take some striking pictures of the snowfall.
Now, more snow is on the way, with Environment Canada posting snowfall warnings for much of Central B.C.
As much as 25 centimetres is expected to fall inland, with a winter storm forecast to dump 30 centimetres over the Columbia Mountains and Shuswap.
Wet snow or rain is forecast for the Lower Mainland, while a rainfall warning for the central and north coast predicts up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Here are some of our favourite winter wonderland images from the past couple of days: