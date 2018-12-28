Here's what British Columbia looked like sprinkled with snow over the holidays

Not everyone across British Columbia had a picture-perfect white Christmas, but by Boxing Day the flakes were coming down in many parts of the province.

It spurred many to get outdoors and take some striking pictures of the snowfall.

Now, more snow is on the way, with Environment Canada posting snowfall warnings for much of Central B.C.

As much as 25 centimetres is expected to fall inland, with a winter storm forecast to dump 30 centimetres over the Columbia Mountains and Shuswap.

Wet snow or rain is forecast for the Lower Mainland, while a rainfall warning for the central and north coast predicts up to 100 millimetres of rain.

Here are some of our favourite winter wonderland images from the past couple of days:

Mission Creek Park, near Kelowna, seen from the photographer's backyard on Dec. 26 (Lana Kim/Facebook )

Snow-covered suspension bridge at the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish. (Jon Thorpe/Facebook)

A bird battles the weather in Brackendale, Squamish. (Steven Johanson/Facebook)

Just outside of Hope, heading in the direction of the Coquihalla. (Logan McAllister/Facebook )

Chilliwack Lake boat launch on Dec. 26. (Grant Hooper/Facebook)

A viewpoint along the Red Heather hike in Garibaldi Provincial Park. (Alice O'Connor/Facebook)

Christmas decorations on a blueberry bush in Hope were frosted over by Boxing Day. (Shelley Zerr/Facebook )

E. C. Manning Provincial Park has turned into a winter wonderland. (Pamela Sims/Facebook)

Clearing the roads near 100 Mile House. (Jenny Gilliland Giesbrecht/Facebook )

Wood Lake, in the Okanagan Valley, on Boxing Day. (Collyne Z/Facebook)