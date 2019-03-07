SFU cancels evening classes due to the 'unpredictability of the weather'

Simon Fraser University is canceling evening classes and moving to limited operations due to the "continued unpredictability of the weather."

In a statement posted to its website, the university says the closure is effective as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, although Athletics and Recreation will remain open for all programming and building hours.

The snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver ended late Thursday morning, but Environment Canada says lingering showers and isolated thunderstorm activity with potential hail is still possible through to Thursday evening due to an unstable air mass over the area.

The region was hit by a brief storm though part of the morning.

The resulting snowfall may have been a factor in an accident that saw an overturned semi-truck close Highway 1 westbound east of the Willingdon overpass.

The accident was cleared late Thursday afternoon.

Morning classes at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby were cancelled because of road closures brought on by dangerous road conditions on Burnaby Mountain, but the campus reopened at noon after the weather cleared.