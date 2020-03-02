9 snowmobilers missing near Whistler, B.C.

Nine snowmobilers are missing in the backcountry near Whistler, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Whistler RCMP say they were contacted several times by friends and family between nightfall on Sunday, when the snowmobilers failed to return home, and early Monday morning.

Vehicles belonging to the snowmobilers were found parked and empty at Brandywine Falls Provincial Park, just south of Whistler.

Police say the weather in the area turned bad quickly while the group was out, reducing visibility to near zero and appears to have affected the ability of the snowmobilers to find their way back to their vehicles.

"When the weather dropped, a bunch of these folks got trapped," said Sgt. Paul Hayes with the Sea to Sky Detachment RCMP Whistler/Pemberton.

Hayes said they are believed to be in three groups.

The snowmobilers are believed to be knowledgeable and prepared for backcountry winter conditions. Police say at least one person has a satellite tracking device.

"We're watching their satellite device updating their GPS location as they move," said Hayes.

"It appears that they are trying to get themselves out."

Whistler Search and Rescue is waiting for visibility to improve before mounting a search.

"Once they get to a position that we can reach them, we will be doing that," said Hayes.