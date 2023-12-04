Snowmobiler dies after becoming separated from group in B.C. mountains

A man from Quebec has died after becoming separated from his group while snowmobiling in eastern B.C., according to RCMP.

The 27-year-old was reported missing on Boulder Mountain, near Revelstoke, on Saturday at 5:40 p.m., a police press release says.

Mounties say he tried to radio his location to the group after becoming separated from them, but he didn't have GPS or satellite communication devices and he couldn't be found.

Rescuers later located him in a steep, remote area called the "Toilet Bowl." By then, he was in serious medical distress.

Though rescuers were able to remove the man from the area, his condition did not improve and he has since died, according to RCMP.

The death is not considered suspicious and Mounties are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to investigate what happened.