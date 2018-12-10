Snowmobile guide dies after rollover near Sicamous, B.C.

A 51-year-old man has died after a snowmobiling accident in the Shuswap area of B.C.

He was guiding a group of five other snowmobilers in the Queest Mountain Forest Service Road area, north of Sicamous, when he rolled into a creek bed on Sunday, according to police.

RCMP said the man was pinned under his snowmobile, and the group couldn't revive him.

The Shuswap Search and Rescue Team (SSAR) responded and helped the remaining snowmobilers out of the area, but the man's body couldn't be removed due to darkness, weather conditions and difficult terrain.

A statement from Mounties said efforts to remove the body would resume Monday.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

More to come.