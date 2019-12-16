Snowfall, wind warnings issued for parts of central B.C.
Up 25 cm of snow expected, while central and north coasts are in line for 90 km/h winds
A hefty dump of snow is on the way for parts of B.C.'s central Interior, while winds reaching 90 km/h are expected for the province's central and north coast, Environment Canada says.
Inland areas of the north coast will see the heaviest snow beginning Monday morning — with the area around Stewart in line for up to 25 centimetres by early Tuesday — while freezing rain is also expected in Kitimat and toward the Terrace area.
Environment Canada is warning of hazardous driving conditions in those areas.
Up to 20 centimetres of snowfall is also expected for the central Interior, including Prince George, beginning Monday morning and ending Tuesday morning.
The warm front and associated low-pressure system bringing the snow is also set to batter the coast and Haida Gwaii with strong winds starting Monday evening, Environment Canada says.
"Winds will rise this evening as the warm front nears and then reach 90 km/h late this evening ahead of the low pressure centre," said a statement from Environment Canada.
The winds are expected to ease overnight.
