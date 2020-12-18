Snowfall warnings posted for several mountain highways in B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has posted snowfall warnings for several mountain highways throughout British Columbia's southern Interior.

The agency is calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow as a weather system moves across the Interior into the Kootenay Pass on Saturday afternoon.

It says the snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning, but weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

The warnings cover the stretch of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle to Rogers Pass.

Windy coast

Elsewhere in B.C., wind warnings are in place for North Vancouver Island, Haidai Gwaii and parts of the North and Central Coast.

Southeast winds of 90 km/h were expected over exposed coastal areas, shifting to between 40 and 60 km/h later Saturday afternoon.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for a short stretch of the South Klondike Highway in B.C. between Carcross, Yukon, and White Pass, Alaska.

Environment Canada says 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected, along with strong southerly winds, which should ease by Sunday morning.