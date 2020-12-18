Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Snowfall warnings posted for several mountain highways in B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow as a weather system moves across the Interior into the Kootenay Pass on Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow as a weather system moves across region

CBC News ·
Highway cam image taken Saturday about 3 kilometres east of Paulson Summit on Highway 3 near Castlegar in B.C.'s West Kootenay region. (Government of B.C.)

Environment Canada has posted snowfall warnings for several mountain highways throughout British Columbia's southern Interior.

The agency is calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow as a weather system moves across the Interior into the Kootenay Pass on Saturday afternoon.

It says the snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning, but weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

The warnings cover the stretch of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle to Rogers Pass.

Windy coast

Elsewhere in B.C., wind warnings are in place for North Vancouver Island, Haidai Gwaii and parts of the North and Central Coast.

Southeast winds of 90 km/h were expected over exposed coastal areas, shifting to between 40 and 60 km/h later Saturday afternoon.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for a short stretch of the South Klondike Highway in B.C. between Carcross, Yukon, and White Pass, Alaska.

Environment Canada says 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected, along  with strong southerly winds, which should ease by Sunday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now