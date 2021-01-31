Snowfall warnings issued for several B.C. areas and highways

Snowfall warnings are in effect for several B.C. areas and highways, as a series of Pacific weather systems move through the province.

Environment Canada expects gusty winds to accompany five to 10 centimetres of snow falling on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

In the Kootenay region, up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 3 between the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass and on the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass by Monday morning. Snow is expected to continue along both routes through Monday,

Fifteen to 25 centimetres of wet, heavy snow is expected for the Sea-to-Sky Highway, and while it will taper off Sunday evening, snow will continue to create difficulties for drivers on Monday as another system moves over the area. Another 15 centimetres of snow and rain could fall Monday.

**SNOWFALL WARNING** has been issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BChwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BChwy1</a> from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EaglePass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EaglePass</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RogersPass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RogersPass</a>. Total accumulations near 25cm can be expected before morning. Use <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/planahead?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#planahead</a> and arrive safely. <a href="https://twitter.com/TranBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TranBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/hPJSWlPh52">https://t.co/hPJSWlPh52</a> <a href="https://t.co/M0vmuCEsNY">pic.twitter.com/M0vmuCEsNY</a> —@AimRoads

Snow is also expected on the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97 and the Yellowhead Highway. Environment Canada is warning drivers that visibility may be reduced as a result of the snow and advises them to be prepared for slippery conditions.