Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. South Coast with up to 20 cm of snow forecast in some areas

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for Vancouver Island and snowfall warnings for the Lower Mainland as up to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast in some areas.

The snowfall is expected to continue throughout Saturday morning and ease in the afternoon leading to reduced visibility and deteriorating travel conditions.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow could accumulate on the Malahat Highway on the Island.

"For Greater Victoria, we're looking at 10 to 15 centimeters of snow and also with a strong easterly wind those strong winds, could give [...] poor visibility snow and blowing snow," said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

The Victoria Police Department is asking that all nonessential travel be avoided as the snow has made many major roads impassable.

Officers have responded to several vehicle collisions. No major injuries have yet been reported.

Greater Victoria will see steady snowfall until Saturday afternoon. (Elisabeth Lesperance)

Bus routes cancelled

B.C. Transit has suspended service on all routes in the Cowichan Valley. Due to severe road conditions, only the following routes are being serviced Saturday: 4, 6, 14, 15, 50, 61, 70 and 72.

The City of Victoria is asking people to park their cars free of charge at one of five parkades so that crews can clear downtown streets.

The weather agency says the snowfall is the result of an approaching frontal system colliding with the arctic front along Vancouver Island. The heavy and blowing snow is expected to end this afternoon.

Winter storm warnings are issued when 25 centimetres of snowfall is forecast within 24 hours.

"We issued a winter storm warning for Vancouver Island because they were expecting significant snowfall amounts and also we do have those strong northeasterly [winds] creating blowing snow and reducing visibility," Kohanyi explained.

Snowfall in Vancouver has reduced visibility on the roads. Pictured here is traffic cam footage of the intersection of Taylor Way and Marine Drive, looking east toward Lions Gate Bridge on Feb. 13, 2021. (DriveBC)

Snowfall warnings are in effect for all of Metro Vancouver from the North Shore to Langley as well as for Abbotsford. Between 5 to 10 centimetres are expected to accumulate.

Environment Canada warns that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to the accumulating snow.

In White Rock, RCMP warn that the snow has made hills slippery and that officers are helping the municipality set up barricades to block off certain roads.