Chilling news: Snow is falling on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior
Kootenay Pass expected to get up to 15 cm as cold air mass settles over area
A warning for anyone heading for high-elevation highways: Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for B.C.'s southern Interior and and northeast parts of the province.
Snow is expected to begin Friday as a cold air mass settles over the Interior and is expected to persist through the weekend.
The Kootenay Pass could see a significant amount of snow, with up to 15 centimetres possible by Saturday night.
Smaller amounts are expected on the Rogers Pass, the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan connector.
"It's not unusual to see snow in September … but we are seeing below seasonal temperatures," said Jonathan Bau, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Areas of the Rocky Mountains along the B.C.-Alberta border, such as the Elk Valley, could also see snow.
That thick fog at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KootenayPass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KootenayPass</a> yesterday might be replaced with snow later this evening. It is very likely that we may see snow at ALL our mountain passes starting tonight. So please check DriveBC and our web cams before heading out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kootenays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kootenays</a>—@TranBC_WestKoot
In northeastern B.C., Environment Canada says wet snow is likely near the Rockies.
Areas along Highway 97 near Fort Nelson could see 5-10 centimetres. Further south in the Peace River region, a few centimetres of wet snow is possible, as well as on Highway 97 and the Pine Pass west of Chetwynd.
"For any travellers that are expected to take that route, be advised of winter driving conditions in that area," said Bau.
Environment Canada says drier conditions and seasonal temperatures should return early next week.
B.C.'s winter tire laws don't kick in until Oct. 1, when winter tires or chains will be required on most routes in the province.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.