Snowfall warnings in place for Coquihalla highway: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says a large stretch north and east of Vancouver can expect to see more heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours.



The agency says heavy periods of snow between Hope and Merritt along the Coquihalla highway may result in accumulations of up to 10 centimetres today and again overnight.



Additionally, it says heavier snowfall will begin Monday morning with accumulations likely exceeding 15 centimetres on Monday.



It says drivers may experience sudden drops in visibility, urging them to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if necessary.



The latest warning comes after a significant snowfall in the area over the weekend.

Avalanche danger high

Avalanche Canada declared high and considerable avalanche danger ratings for several areas in the province at alpine, treeline and below treeline elevations.



A high danger rating indicates very treacherous avalanche conditions and travel in the terrain is not recommended, according to the not-for-profit organization's website. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered ones are very likely.



One man died after an avalanche while in the backcountry near Merritt on Saturday, the RCMP said in a statement.

The Mounties said they responded to a report of the avalanche near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek — about 57 kilometres southwest of Merritt — at 12:41 p.m. Saturday. Search and rescue personnel reached the site by air and located the victim, whose identity will not be released.



Initial reports from the scene indicated that one person was attempting to locate a second person trapped by a slide, the RCMP said, adding the two men were snowmobiling together in the backcountry when the avalanche happened.



The Mounties said people should monitor Avalanche Canada for conditions and use extra caution travelling in the backcountry.