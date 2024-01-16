Most of B.C. under snowfall warning, with up to 20 cm expected in southern areas

Snowfall warnings are in place for more than two dozen regions in British Columbia, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate in some places Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

After a week of record-setting cold temperatures due to Arctic air blowing across the province, Environment Canada says a Pacific low-pressure system is now about to replace that, bringing with it widespread snow.

Around two-thirds of the province is covered by a snowfall warning, which says 10-20 centimetres will fall along the South Coast. Depending on temperatures, the precipitation could also become freezing rain in some areas.

In expectation of that snowfall, the City of Vancouver is encouraging essential travel only on city roads and reminding anyone who must drive to have winter tires on their vehicle and to stick to priority routes. Drivers can use city traffic cameras to check road conditions.

Tips and tricks for driving in the snow Duration 6:23 CBC Vancouver host Lien Yeung takes a driving lesson at Mount Seymour with Driving Unlimited Academy instructor Patrick Ah-Yu, who shows her how to get a car winter-ready and provides tips on driving in snowy conditions.

Snow is already falling further north, with expected accumulation ranging from up to 10 centimetres on the North Coast to 15 centimetres in Prince George.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," said Environment Canada on its website. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Along the South Coast temperatures are expected to be steady around –1 C Tuesday night before getting above zero for Wednesday. Rain is forecast for the rest of the week, with highs to 8 C by Saturday.

Elsewhere in B.C on Tuesday morning temperatures were still frigid, with Fort Nelson as the cold spot at –25 C and several other places in the northeast, central and southeast in the minus double digits, despite wind chill values easing.

For up-to-date road conditions around the province, visit DriveBC.ca.