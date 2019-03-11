Snow kidding: More white stuff expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge, North and West Van
A snowfall warning has been issued for most of Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.
Environment Canada says an approaching Pacific frontal system will bring precipitation to the South Coast that will change to snow or wet snow in the affected areas late Monday afternoon and into the evening..
Accumulations of about between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected.
Wet snow is expected to taper off to flurries and rain showers by Tuesday morning.
Drivers are warned to expect changing road conditions.
Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope are also expected to receive snow as the weather system moves east.
More significant accumulations are expected for parts of the North Coast including Kitimat, Terrace and Stewart, where a winter storm warning is in effect with forecasters calling for accumulations of up to 25 centimetres.
Multiple warnings in effect for snow and wind with the latest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a>!<br>See <a href="https://t.co/HnX6oCa3TL">https://t.co/HnX6oCa3TL</a>.<br><br>For Metro <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FraserValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FraserValley</a> a few cm's of snow are expected this evening, especially for higher elevations. <a href="https://t.co/5NBChTYrPv">pic.twitter.com/5NBChTYrPv</a>—@ECCCWeatherBC
