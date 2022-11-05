Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Chilcotin

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and Chilcotin regions of British Columbia, saying snow will arrive late in the evening on Saturday.

The forecaster says that in Metro Vancouver, the precipitation will initially start as wet snow at higher elevations Saturday evening before cooler temperatures set in and the amount of snowfall increases.

Wet snow is likely for places at sea level, but those at higher elevations — 100 metres above sea level — will see up to five centimetres of snow accumulate. The highest elevations will see up to 10 centimetres of accumulation.

In Howe Sound, just north of Metro Vancouver, 15 centimetres of snow is expected before wet snow starts on Sunday afternoon.

The Chilcotin region, in the central Interior, will see "heavy snow" until Sunday night.

"Snow will be heaviest with 20 centimetres or more closest to the mountains affecting Tatlayoko Lake and Heckman Pass," reads the warning from Environment Canada. "Anaheim Lake and Puntzi will get closer to 10 centimetres."

The forecaster says that drivers should be prepared for conditions to change rapidly during snowfall, and that surfaces could become more slippery as a result.

If the visibility drops, the forecaster says, drivers should watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop frequently.

The snowfall warning comes on the heels of a large windstorm, with gusts of up to 100 km/h, that caused hundreds of thousands of people to lose power overnight on Friday.