Snowfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the Lower Mainland.
Snow expected to begin Wednesday afternoon with 5 cm forecast
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, forecasting five cm of snow for eastern Metro Vancouver and the western and central Fraser Valley.
The snow is expected to start falling in the afternoon and to taper off later in the evening.
The warning covers Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley in Metro Vancouver as well as Chilliwack and Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley.
TransLink issued a statement saying there are currently no major transit delays.
