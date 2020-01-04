Snowfall warning issued for parts of B.C., as up to 15 centimetres expected

Some areas of British Columbia are under weather warnings Saturday as a powerful snowstorm continues.



Environment Canada says there is a snow warning for a roughly 120-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.



The agency says snowfall of up to 15 centimetres is expected today, and an additional five to 10 centimetres overnight and on Sunday.



It warns heavy snow may suddenly reduce visibility and drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.



The snowfall warning comes a day after winter storm, snowfall, wind and rain warnings were in effect for large chunks of the province with forecasters calling for anywhere from 15 to 30 centimetres of snow in some areas on Friday.



Avalanche Canada, meanwhile, maintained high danger ratings for several areas in the province at alpine and treeline elevations.



A high danger rating indicates very dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in the terrain is not recommended, according to the not-for-profit organization's website. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered ones are very likely.