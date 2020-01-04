Snowfall warning issued for parts of B.C., as up to 15 centimetres expected
The 120-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt could be pummelled
Some areas of British Columbia are under weather warnings Saturday as a powerful snowstorm continues.
Environment Canada says there is a snow warning for a roughly 120-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.
The agency says snowfall of up to 15 centimetres is expected today, and an additional five to 10 centimetres overnight and on Sunday.
It warns heavy snow may suddenly reduce visibility and drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.
The snowfall warning comes a day after winter storm, snowfall, wind and rain warnings were in effect for large chunks of the province with forecasters calling for anywhere from 15 to 30 centimetres of snow in some areas on Friday.
Avalanche Canada, meanwhile, maintained high danger ratings for several areas in the province at alpine and treeline elevations.
A high danger rating indicates very dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in the terrain is not recommended, according to the not-for-profit organization's website. Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered ones are very likely.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.