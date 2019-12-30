Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan, sections of Highway 97

Environment Canada is urging drivers to stay off the roads whenever possible in the Okanagan and other parts of the province where a snowfall warning is in effect.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected between Monday and Tuesday evening in the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap region, affecting cities such as Kelowna and Vernon.

A storm will pass across the province Monday and intensify overnight, according Environment Canada.

An avalanche warning is also in effect for the Purcell Mountains, in southeastern B.C.

Heavy snow is expected to start on Monday and continue until Tuesday evening in parts of the province. (Environment Canada)

Heavy snow is also in the forecast for Pine Pass, along Highway 97, and Williston in the Peace River region. Between 15 and 25 centimetres is expected.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said in the weather statement.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

The agency recommends drivers pack an emergency kit in the car with water, food, medications, first-aid kits and a flashlight in case they get stuck on the road.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for western Vancouver Island and sections of the Central Coast, with more than 100 millimetres expected. Flooding in low-lying areas and washouts near rivers or creeks are possible.