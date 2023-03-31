Heavy, late-season snowfall forecast for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway
Environment Canada expects 25 cm from 'robust' frontal system
Drivers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt are being warned to prepare for a heavy, late-season snowfall through Saturday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area, as well as for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.
It says up to 25 centimetres is expected as a "robust'' frontal system starts to spread light to moderate snow, which will intensify in the evening and persist through Saturday.
Warming road surfaces initially could mean significant snow won't accumulate until later this evening.
The weather agency says the snow will start later in the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass area, with heavy snow persisting through Saturday evening.
It says weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
