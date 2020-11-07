Snowfall expected for parts of B.C.'s South Coast on Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the South Coast, warning that snowfall might be possible on Monday.

The weather service says modified arctic air will arrive over the South Coast as a ridge of high pressure builds on Sunday.

A frontal system is expected to arrive by late Monday afternoon, and move out of the region by Tuesday morning.

The statement affects the following regions:

Metro Vancouver.

Fraser Valley.

The Sunshine Coast.

Howe Sound.

Neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres are most likely to be affected.