Snowfall, extreme cold warnings blanket much of B.C.

Heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

Across northern and central B.C., snow is forecast to fall Friday night through Saturday, with accumulations ranging from 10 to 30 centimetres.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Prince George and Stuart-Nechako, where starting Friday, hazardous winter conditions including heavy snow and reduced visibility is expected to last into Sunday.

In the southern Interior, including parts of the Okanagan Valley and Thompson, Shuswap, Columbia and Kinbasket regions, the weather agency says heavy snow is expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Special weather statements have also been added for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley, where snowfall could range from 10 centimetres to 30 at higher elevations.

Snow in those areas is expected to intensify Saturday night before easing Sunday.

Rain may accompany snow in coastal areas near the water, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Statements are also in effect for all of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands, where snowfall amounts are expected to range from five to 15 centimetres. A warning from Environment Canada may be issued as the event draws closer.

Environment Canada is warning of difficult travel conditions throughout the weekend.

For up to date travel information, drivers can check DriveBC.ca.

Extreme cold in central, northern B.C.

Extreme cold warnings issued earlier this week remain in effect for the Chilcotin, Peace River and Elk Valley regions, where the windchill could make it feel like -40 C at times.

Arctic outflow warnings have been issued for the north and central coast, as well as Whistler.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to dress warmly, in layers, and says the outer layer should be wind resistant.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.