Snowboarder rescued after venturing out of bounds near Cypress

A snowboarder is safe after rescuers found him in a hazardous area near Cypress Mountain resort.

The man ventured out of bounds to take photos with other snowboarders during a day on the slopes, when he ended up disappearing from his group.

North Shore Rescue said they received a call from police around 7:00 p.m. PT Monday, when the man's friends couldn't find him.

Search manager Don Jardine said the man was stuck in the Montizambert drainage area below the Howe Sound Crest Trail, on the west side of Mount Strachan.

"He's got no experience no equipment and no knowledge to be in that area, so if he had gotten into trouble or hadn't stopped, we may not be speaking to him now," said Jardine. "We've had lots of people go down there and never come back."

Jardine said they were able to make contact with the man and send a team of rescuers in to help walk him back to the Cypress parking lot.

He said the man was cold and exhausted but otherwise uninjured.